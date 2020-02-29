Global lotion tubes market Market Size, Market Share, Future Market Insights, Growth, & Forecast 2024-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024

The global lotion tubes market is segmented into type such as plastic tube, aluminium Tubes and laminated tubes. Among these segments, plastic tube segment is expected to occupy the leading position in the market. The rise of the plastic tube segment is backed by its high flexibility and low cost. Moreover, increasing adoption of plastic tubes in personal care industries is a major factor which is driving the growth of this segment across all regions. Apart from this, availability of plastic tubes in maximum shape and sizes to meet all packaging demands is likely to intensify the market size of plastic lotion tubes market over the forecast period.

Global lotion tubes market is expected to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing number of end use industries and rising demand for cheap and effective packaging solutions are believed to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of global lotion tube market. Additionally, growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing use of lotion tube for packaging of various medical lotions are escalating the growth of global lotion tube market in near future.

Personal care & cosmetics segment by application is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Increased spending by consumers on personal care products is increasing the consumption of end use products across the globe. Further, growing consumption of end use products is expected to fuel the demand for packaging solutions across the globe.

Growing Population

The population is growing rapidly and thus increasing the demand for end use products globally. In addition to this, increasing prevalence of skin related diseases amongst the population is anticipated to bolster the demand for lotion tubes across the globe. Pharmaceutical industries are adopting lotion tubes for packaging of medical lotion products.

Rising Disposable Income

Growing affordability of population across the globe and increased spending on personal care is forecasted to bolster the growth of global lotion tubes market in upcoming years. Increasing demand for personal care products such as face wash, bossy lotion and others is driving the growth of market across all regions.

Although, presence of alternative packaging solutions is likely to inhibit the growth of the lotion tubes market in the near future.

The report titled “Lotion Tubes Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global lotion tubes market in terms of market segmentation by type, by applicators, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global lotion tubes market which includes company profiling of Albéa Group, Essel Propack Limited, MONTEBELLO PACKAGING, Viva Helathcare Packaging, Express Tubes Inc., Quadpack, Proactive Plast Pvt. Ltd, Hoffmann Neopac AG, PackSys Global AG and Wanrong(Whole Prosperity)Plastic Co.Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global lotion tubes market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

