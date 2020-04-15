Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market by product type and applications/end industries.
The major players in global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market include
SABIC
Celanese Corporation
Daicel Polymer
PolyOne
Lotte Chemical
Solvay
PPG Fiber Glass
RTP
Core Molding Technologies
PlastiComp
Toray
Mitsubishi Rayon
Teijin
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Region
On the basis of product, the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market is primarily split into
By Product Type
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
By Technology
Injection Molding
Extrusion Molding
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Automotive
Aerospace
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Others
