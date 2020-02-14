Global Locker Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Locker Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

A locker is a small, usually narrow storage compartment. They are commonly found in dedicated cabinets, very often in large numbers, in various public places such as locker rooms, workplaces, middle and high schools, transport hub and the like. They vary in size, purpose, construction, and security.

In North America and Europe, the market is driven by the demand from recreation centers, health clubs, hospitals, office break rooms, schools, restaurants, day care facilities, pool areas, gyms, country clubs, fire and police departments, apartments. In China, the supermarket are also play important role due to Chinese unique market environment.

In future, the new demand from parcel lockers, express and logistics will drive the global lockers market. For example, in Germany, DHL has 250,000 lockers and 20,000 parcel shops, and in France 60 million parcels are sent to pick-up points of lockers. The US is catching up quickly, with all the major delivery companies already having introduced limited trials, and progressed beyond, as have retailers such as Amazon now visible in most neighborhoods. Now UPS has committed to the technology and, as the Wall Street Journal recently reported, will increase their shop Access Points from a few thousand to 20,000 by the end of the year.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Metal Lockers

Laminate Lockers

Wood Lockers

Plastic and Phenolic Lockers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Entertainment/Fitness

Education/Libraries

Retail/Commercial

Express and Logistics

Others

Locker Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

