Global Location-enabled Platfrom Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

An LBS platform involves location platform and infrastructure providers, location middleware providers, location technology developers, GNSS chipsets and assistance server providers, location platform aggregators, and database providers.
According to the report, the demand for LBS by individual consumers and enterprises favors the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global Location-enabled Platfrom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Location-enabled Platfrom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-enabled Platfrom development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Foursquare
Google
Here
Near
Alcatel-Lucent
Broadcom
CSR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Outdoor Navigation
Indoor Navigation
Work Assistance
Online-To-Offline
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Healthcare
Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location-enabled Platfrom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location-enabled Platfrom development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
