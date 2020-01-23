Global Location-based Services in Healthcare Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Summary

LBS is provided through location-enabled mobile devices. This software application uses real-time data to track the geographical location of the mobile user through geographic information system technology and the Internet.

The growth of the market is driven by several factors such as the increased deployment of RTLS tags inside hospitals and the improvement in Wi-Fi and wireless land area network (WLAN) infrastructure of hospitals

In 2018, the global Location-based Services in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Location-based Services in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-based Services in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airista

General Electric

Hpe

Zih

Awarepoint

Axcess International

Centrak

Cisco

Decawave

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Outdoor LBS

Indoor LBS

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Nursing Home

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location-based Services in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location-based Services in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

