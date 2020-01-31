Global Load Balancer Market Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Load Balancer Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A load balancer is a device that acts as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic across a number of servers.

Currently, there are many players in the world. The main market players are F5 Networks, Citrix, A10 Networks, Radware, Brocade, Kemp Technologies, Riverbed Technology,

Sangfor, Fortinet, Barracuda, Array Networks, Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co., Ltd. and so on. The consumption revenue of Load Balancer is about 1008.8Million USD in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption revenue has decreased to 1099.1 Million USD in 2017 from 670.3 Million USD in 2012.

North America is the largest consumption regions of Load Balancer, with a consumption value market share nearly 43.96% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption value market share over 24.14% in 2016.

Load Balancer mainly used by IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government and Public Utilities and other Industries. Report data showed that 32.03% of the Load Balancer market demand for IT and Telecom in 2016.

There are three kinds of Load Balancer, which are <10 Gbps Type, 10~40 Gbps Type, >40 Gbps Type Load Balancer, <10 Gbps Type Load Balancer market share is nearly 55.68% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Load Balancer industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Load Balancer have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Load Balancer market is valued at 1100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Load Balancer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Load Balancer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

F5 Networks

Citrix

A10 Networks

Radware

Brocade

Kemp Technologies

Riverbed Technology

Sangfor

Fortinet

Barracuda

Array Networks

Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<10 Gbps Type

10~40 Gbps Type

>40 Gbps Type

Segment by Application

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Others

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Load Balancer Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Load Balancer Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Load Balancer Market.

Key Load Balancer market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

