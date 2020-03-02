Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.

Global Live Video Streaming Services market 2018-2025

In 2017, the global Live Video Streaming Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Live Video Streaming Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Video Streaming Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Netflix

Hulu

Amazon Instant Video

Playstation Vue

Sling Orange

Crackle

Funny or Die

Twitch

Vevo

HBO Now

YouTube TV

IQIYI

Youku

Acorn TV

CBS All Access

DirectTV Now

FuboTV Premier

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Live Video Streaming Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Subscription fee lower than $10/month

Subscription fee between $10-$20/month

Subscription fee between $20-$30/month

Market segment by Application, split into

Age below 20

Age Between 20-40

Age Higher than 40

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Live Video Streaming Services market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Live Video Streaming Services market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Live Video Streaming Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Live Video Streaming Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Live Video Streaming Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Live Video Streaming Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 iOS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Amateur

1.5.3 Professional

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size

2.2 Live Video Streaming Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Live Video Streaming Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Live Video Streaming Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Live Video Streaming Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Live Video Streaming Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

