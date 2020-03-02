Global Live Video Streaming Services Market 2025 In-depth Analysis of Top Players, Current Trends, Development Status and Business Opportunities Growth

A new market study, titled “Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Global Live Video Streaming Services market 2018-2025
In 2017, the global Live Video Streaming Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Live Video Streaming Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Video Streaming Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Netflix
Hulu
Amazon Instant Video
Playstation Vue
Sling Orange
Crackle
Funny or Die
Twitch
Vevo
HBO Now
YouTube TV
IQIYI
Youku
Acorn TV
CBS All Access
DirectTV Now
FuboTV Premier
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Live Video Streaming Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Subscription fee lower than $10/month
Subscription fee between $10-$20/month
Subscription fee between $20-$30/month
Market segment by Application, split into
Age below 20
Age Between 20-40
Age Higher than 40
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Live Video Streaming Services market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Live Video Streaming Services market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Live Video Streaming Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Live Video Streaming Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Live Video Streaming Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Live Video Streaming Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Android
1.4.3 iOS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Amateur
1.5.3 Professional
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size
2.2 Live Video Streaming Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Live Video Streaming Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Live Video Streaming Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Live Video Streaming Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Live Video Streaming Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Live Video Streaming Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
