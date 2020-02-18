Global Lithium Metal Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Lithium Metal includes Salt Lake Brine and Lithium Ore, and the proportion of Salt Lake Brine in 2017 is about 51.82%.

China is the largest supplier of Lithium Metal, with a production market share nearly 51.94% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Lithium Metal, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2017. Following North America, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

The worldwide market for Lithium Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Lithium Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.