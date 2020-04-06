In this report, the Global Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Pack Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Pack Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A lithium-ion cell is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion cells use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell.

The lithium ion cell and battery pack market is gaining momentum as lithium-ion batteries offer advantages of higher efficiency and longer lifespan over other batteries such as lead acid ones. The rising demand for electronics with improved battery life and superior performance is expected to stir demand for lithium-ion batteries among manufacturers of consumer electronics. This is because lithium-ion batteries satisfy the demand for high power density needed by handheld devices for wireless data transmission and brighter resolution.

This report focuses on Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Pack volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Pack market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi

Panasonic

Samsung

BYD

LG

Toshiba

Automotive Energy Supply

GS Yuasa International

Johnson Controls

Shenzhen BAK Battery

Future Hi-Tech Batteries

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Amperex Technology

Hunan Shanshan Toda Advanced Materials

Pulead Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Series Battery Pack

Parallel Battery Pack

Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical

Grid Energy

Industrial

