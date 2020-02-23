Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

Lithium-ion batteries are used in applications that require lightweight and high-energy density solutions. These batteries provide the highest energy density per weight and are mostly used in cellular phones, notebook computers, and hybrid automobiles.

The global Lithium-Ion Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lithium-Ion Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium-Ion Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

LG Chem

Sony Energy Devices Corporation

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Tesla Inc.

Valence Technology Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Energy Storage Systems

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lithium-Ion Battery

1.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

1.2.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

1.2.4 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

1.2.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

1.2.6 Lithium Titanate (LTO)

1.2.7 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Energy Storage Systems

1.4 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size

1.5.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lithium-Ion Battery Business

7.1 Panasonic Corporation

7.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Panasonic Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

7.2.1 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LG Chem

7.3.1 LG Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LG Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sony Energy Devices Corporation

7.4.1 Sony Energy Devices Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sony Energy Devices Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Maxwell Technologies Inc.

7.5.1 Maxwell Technologies Inc. Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Maxwell Technologies Inc. Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

7.6.1 Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd. Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd. Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

7.7.1 Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd. Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd. Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BYD Company Limited

7.8.1 BYD Company Limited Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BYD Company Limited Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Amperex Technology Limited

7.9.1 Amperex Technology Limited Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Amperex Technology Limited Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tesla Inc.

7.10.1 Tesla Inc. Lithium-Ion Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tesla Inc. Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Valence Technology Inc.

8 Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lithium-Ion Battery

8.4 Lithium-Ion Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

……………………………………………….

