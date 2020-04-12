In this report, the Global Lithium Hydride Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium Hydride Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-hydride-market-overview-and-forecast-report-2019



Lithium hydride is the hydride of metal lithium with the formula LiH. It is a colorless solid, although commercial samples are grey. LiH is produced by treating lithium metal with hydrogen gas. Lithium hydride has a high melting point and thermal stability. This product has a wide application.

Due to the impact of high-price material and threat of substitutes, the lithium hydride industry has developed in a stable pace. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the lithium hydride industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for lithium hydride is growing.

The global sales of the lithium hydride in 2015 have been over 228.9 Ton; the gross margin was around 12.32% during the last five years. We forecast that the global lithium hydride market will grow at CAGR of 1.55% from 2016 to 2021.

At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Leading four companies in the market occupies about 58% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Rockwood Lithium, ESPI Metals, Tianjin Daofu and Dalchem etc.

The global Lithium Hydride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lithium Hydride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium Hydride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rockwood Lithium

ESPI Metals

Dalchem

Tianjin Daofu

Ganfeng Lithium

Tianjin Dipper Fine

Hebei Keyu

Anhui Wotu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.95

0.97

0.99

Other

Segment by Application

Raw Material

Hydrogen storage material

Desiccant

Reducing agent

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-hydride-market-overview-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com