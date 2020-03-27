Global LiTaO3 Crystal Market Study Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

LiTaO3 Crystal is typical multifunction crystal material, with NLO and E-O properties similar to those of LiNbO3 but higher damage threshold (>500 MW/cm for ns pulsed), widely used in surface acoustic wave filters, interdigital transducers, optical modulators, electro-optical switches, pyroelectric IR detectors, etc.

With the rapid development of communications, information industry development and industrialization of new optoelectronic materials it has excellent piezoelectric electromechanical coupling coefficient, low loss, high temperature stability, and good high-frequency performance, electro-optical and thermoelectric properties.

The global LiTaO3 Crystal market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LiTaO3 Crystal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LiTaO3 Crystal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sawyer

United Crystals

SurfaceNet

OXIDE

Korth Kristalle

MTI Corporation

Union Optic

Red Optronics

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Hangzhou Freqcontrol Electronic Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

White

Black

Segment by Application

Surface Acoustic Wave

Electro-Optical

Piezoelectric

Pyroelectric

Other

