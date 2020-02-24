Global Liquid Handling System Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “ Liquid Handling System -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

Rapidly developing global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising requirement for high-throughput screening (HTS), increasing emphasis on data precision and accuracy, and technological innovations are major factors driving this market.

Asia is estimated to be the fastest growing regional segment in the global liquid handling systems market during the forecast period.

The global Liquid Handling System market is valued at 3040 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid Handling System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Handling System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf

Mettler-Toledo

Tecan

Sartorius

PerkinElmer

Corning

Danaher

Gilson

Agilent

Integra Holding

Brand GmbH + Co Kg

Hamilton Company

BioTek Instruments

Ttp Labtech Ltd

Labcyte

Analytik Jena

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automated Pipetting Systems

Manual Pipettes Systems

Electronic Pipettes Systems

Consumables

Segment by Application

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Liquid Handling System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Handling System

1.2 Liquid Handling System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Handling System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Automated Pipetting Systems

1.2.3 Manual Pipettes Systems

1.2.4 Electronic Pipettes Systems

1.2.5 Consumables

1.3 Liquid Handling System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquid Handling System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Academic & Research Institutes

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.4 Global Liquid Handling System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Liquid Handling System Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Liquid Handling System Market Size

1.5.1 Global Liquid Handling System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Liquid Handling System Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Liquid Handling System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquid Handling System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Liquid Handling System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Liquid Handling System Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Liquid Handling System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Liquid Handling System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Liquid Handling System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Liquid Handling System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Handling System Business

7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eppendorf

7.2.1 Eppendorf Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eppendorf Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mettler-Toledo

7.3.1 Mettler-Toledo Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mettler-Toledo Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tecan

7.4.1 Tecan Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tecan Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sartorius

7.5.1 Sartorius Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sartorius Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 PerkinElmer

7.6.1 PerkinElmer Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 PerkinElmer Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Corning

7.7.1 Corning Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Corning Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Danaher

7.8.1 Danaher Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Danaher Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Gilson

7.9.1 Gilson Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Gilson Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Agilent

7.10.1 Agilent Liquid Handling System Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Liquid Handling System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Agilent Liquid Handling System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Integra Holding

7.12 Brand GmbH + Co Kg

7.13 Hamilton Company

7.14 BioTek Instruments

7.15 Ttp Labtech Ltd

7.16 Labcyte

7.17 Analytik Jena

Continued…

