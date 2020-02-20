Global Liquid Filtration Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By Filter Media (Woven {Mono Filament, Multi Filament}, Non-Woven {Needlefelts, Meltblown, Wetlaid, Spunbond, Mesh), Fabric (Polymer, Aramid, Metal, Cotton), End User (Food and Beverages, Municipal, Chemical, Mining, Biopharmaceutical, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa).

Market Definition

The liquid filtration is the process of removal or separation of undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from fluids. The liquid filtration is consists of polymer and stainless steel liquid filter housings that available for delivering operator safety and technology used in controlling water, solvents and petrochemicals and chemicals. It is mostly applicable for the sterilization method in laboratories, processing of oils and fats from animal and vegetable source. It also collects dust particles through collection bags. Nowadays the liquid filtration operates through the latest advanced technology such as ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and nanofiltration where it removes particles of 0.001-0.1 m from fluids. It is mostly applicable in dairy industry, metal industry and others.

Market Segmentation

Global liquid filtration market is segmented based on Filter Media, Fabric and End User.

Based on filter media, the market is segmented into woven, non-woven and mesh. Woven is sub-segmented into monofilament and multifilament. Non-Woven is sub-segmented into needle felts, wetlaid, spunbond and meltblown fabrics.

Based on fabric, the market is segmented into polymer, cotton, aramid, metal, others. Polymer is sub-segmented into polyester, polypropylene, nylon, fiberglass, meta-aramids, fluoropolymers, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, chemical, mining, biopharmaceutical, municipal and others.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global liquid filtration market are:

> Valmet

> Eaton

> Lydall, Inc.

> Sefar AG

> Sandler AG

> GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG

> Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

> Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

> American Fabric Filter Co.

> Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd.

> Ahlstrom-Munksj?

> HL Filter USA. LLC

> Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

> Hollingsworth & Vose

> Filtercorp International Limited.

> Lenntech B.V.

> The Kraissl Company

> Shelco Filters and others

