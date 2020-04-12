In this report, the Global Liquid Detergent Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Liquid Detergent Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Liquid detergent is a mixture with cleaning properties in dilute solutions, which is similar to soap but more soluble in hard water.
Liquid detergent can be used in tableware, clothing, etc. In this report, we just calculate the household liquid detergent.
Linear alkyl benzene sulfuric acid (LABSA), sodium hydroxide and urea are the main raw materials.Manufacturing companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.
Liquid detergent are often applied in tableware, clothing, toilet, of which tableware occupies the largest share.
The global liquid detergent industry is mature. The production of liquid detergent increases from 10704 K MT in 2010 to 14319 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.75 %.
The following manufacturers are covered:
P&G
Unilever
Church & Dwight
Henkel
Clorox
ReckittBenckiser
Kao
Scjohnson
Lion
Colgate
Amway
Phoenix Brand
LIBY Group
Nice Group
Blue Moon
Shanghai White Cat Group
Pangkam
Nafine
Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited
Lonkey
Reward Group
Kaimi
Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical
Beijing Lvsan Chemistry
Jieneng Group
Chengdu Nymph Group
Beijing Yiqing Daily Chemical
Jielushi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Dish-washing Detergent
Laundry Detergent
Others
Segment by Application
Tableware
Clothing
Toilet
Others
