Global Liquid Cold Plate Market Challenge and Risk Analysis Report from 2019 to 2024

A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

Currently, in this industry, Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-VetteAnd Xenbo Electric is the world’s leading producer. Aavid is a global leader. In 2015, Aavid acquired Thermacore, Inc, Qfinsoft Technology Inc and Kunze-Folien GmbH. After the acquisition, Aavid’s market share increased significantly. At present, Aavid occupy 22% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.

China is the world’s largest exporting country. At present, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).

Aavid

Lytron

Asia Vital Components

Wakefield-Vette

Wolverine Tube

Xenbo Electric

Columbia-Staver

TAT Technologies

Ellediesse

DAU

TE Technology

Wenxuan Hardware

Kawaso Texcel

Hitachi

Suzhou Wint Electric

Tucker Engineering

Shanghai Kissthermal

MaxQ Technology

Mikros

Koolance

HS Marston

Formed Tube Cold Plate

Deep Drilled Cold Plate

Machined Channel Cold Plate

Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate

Others

High Power Electronic Equipment

Laser Device

Power Conversion Equipment

Medical Equipment

Defence and Aerospace

LED

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

