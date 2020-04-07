Global Liquid Argon Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Argon, a noble gas with atomic No. 18, is widely used in metalworking applications to prevent contact between metal and atmospheric elements, which, otherwise, could lead to a reaction between atmospheric oxygen or nitrogen and the metal. This includes the process of die casting hot metals and metals alloys, where extra heat can stimulate reactions with atmospheric elements even more readily than usual. It is also used in welding carbon and stainless-steel alloys where even the slightest contamination of atmospheric nitrogen can affect the ductility and structural strength of welding. Argon is also used in steel making for bubbling, which helps in eliminating contaminants from the steel mixture.

Market Overview

Argon is naturally occurring in the gaseous state. It, however, is transported in the liquid form. Liquid argon is a cryogenic fluid and obtained by cryogenic distillation of liquefied atmospheric air. It has a boiling point of -303 F and hence, transported using cryogenic storage cylinders. It forms 0.934 percent of the earth’s atmosphere, by volume. It is being extensively used in the medical industry due to its vast potential uses. It is also used in space research to unsheathe dark matter.

Liquid argon is tasteless, colorless, odorless, noncorrosive, nonflammable, and extremely cold. Belonging to the family of rare gases, argon is the most plentiful, making up approximately 1% of the earth’s atmosphere. It is monatomic and extremely inert, forming no known chemical compounds.

Market Segmentation:

By Synthesis Method:

Fractional Distillation

Electron Capture

Positron Emission

By Product Landscape:

3N

4N

5.5N

Others

By Purity Level:

Pure Grade

High Purity Grade

Ultra Purity Grade

By Application:

Fire Extinguisher

Arc Welding

Target Neutrino Experiment

Dark Matter Search

Cryosurgery

Refrigerant

Wine Making

By End-use Industry:

Electronics & Electrical

Healthcare

Space Research

Eye Care

Metalworks

Beverage

Key Market Players of Liquid Argon Market:

Prax Air

The Linde Group

Hesser

Yingde gases group

BAOWU

Air liquide

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation

handong Steel

HBIS Group

Thyssenkrupp AG

