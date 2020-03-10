Global Lip Balm Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The lip balm industry has been in steady growth in the last several years, especially in emerging economies like China. More people have learned to use lip balm as the income increases and consumer culture changing. Lip care product demand market shows strong brand awareness, hence large companies has a certain advantage regarding production and marketing. A global presence is common.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial lip balm, Chinese domestic lip balm production has being mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with global brands.

The worldwide market for Lip Balm is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Lip Balm in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Maybelline

L’Oreal

Burt’s Bees

Carmex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid Cream Lip Balm

Liquid Gel Lip Balm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Lip balm for women

Lip balm for men

Lip balm for baby

Other dedicated lip balm

