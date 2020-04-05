In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-linen-fiber-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025



Linen fiber a high performance natural fiber and a recyclable material abundantly available with short growth period. Flax fiber has high strength, easy to shape, abrasion resistance and high temperature resistance, fast heat dissipation, low dust adhesion, non-static, acid and alkali resistance and non-perishable in water. Also, flax fiber exhibits the characteristics of composite material, such as high degree of orientation, high crystalline with tough fiber and great tensile strength, can be used as the thickening fiber of composite material. And, flax is a natural fiber, easy to cultivate with short growth period, inexpensive, biodegradable, easy recycling, therefore, it is the reinforced fiber material choice of pursuing green environment. It can be used in the manufacture of automotive interior, furniture, home textile, badminton racket and other recreational supplies.

The global Linen fiber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Linen fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Linen fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Castellins NV

COMLIN

FIR Group

DECOCK s.a.

Procotex Corporation

Van de Bilt seeds and flax bv

PROMAGRO

Linen of Desna

Fibrex NV

SWM

Jos Vanneste S.A.

Noorlin

RE for FLAX Company

Brille

A&A Demeulenaere & Co nv

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Long flax fiber

Short flax fiber

Segment by Application

Clothing

automotive interior

furniture

home textile

recreational supplies

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-linen-fiber-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Agriculture market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Agriculture markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Agriculture Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Agriculture market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Agriculture market

Challenges to market growth for Agriculture manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Agriculture Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com