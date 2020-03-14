Global Linear Actuator Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Description

Linear actuators are of tremendous use in motion control systems. The list of industries which directly involve the use of actuators includes Automation, Automobiles, Robotics, Printers, medicinal devices and personal mobility equipment- to name a few. The global market value of the Linear Actuators was found to be US$ XX Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2022, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Indirectly, it also plays an important role in prominent sectors such as Petroleum, textiles and Pharmaceuticals, being widely used in their equipment.

Market dynamics:

Rising automation in the industries, industrialisation in the third world countries and focus on integrating the Internet of Things at a manufacturing level have been key drivers in enlargement of the market. Many emerging economies are rapidly boosting their manufacturing sector. These developments require mass scale operations which require mechanisation of activities. Since actuators are a key component of machinery, their market growth rate gets improved with increasing demand for factories and machines.

To maintain their current stature in the market, linear actuators, especially the ones involved in machine operations and power guzzling compressors, need to find cleaner and greener technologies for operation. Apart from wasteful energy consumption, their inefficient working is a major indirect cause of pollution.

Market Segmentation:

The linear actuators market can be segmented into different types. Technologically, the actuators can be divided into hydraulic, pneumatic, piezoelectric, and electromechanical. Pneumatic actuators are widely popular in the industry, mainly because of their low cost. On the basis of application, Automobiles has been a prominent sector. The Liner actuators are used in all the major components of a car- including engine operations, motor operation, wipers and sound systems. Audio systems segment, since the beginning, has been dependent on linear actuators to play music. Dawning segments like Robotics and IoT (Internet of Things) have provided immense scope for the market due to their versatility.

Geographical Analysis:

The leading consumer of Linear Actuators is North America. However, it faces stiff competition due to rapid growth in the Chinese manufacturing sector and growing industrialisation in Asia Pacific (except Japan) region. Increased automation in the Japanese market and also huge investments in the field of robotics has increased Japan’s share in global Linear Actuator consumption.

Regional players prefer quality service and competitive pricing to gain monopoly over the market. In response to this, global players largely depend on merger & acquisition and partnership activities in order to enhance their profitability margin and market share.

Key players in the industry include American companies like Del-Tron Precision, Inc., Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation, Firgelli Automations, Burr Engineering & Development Company and Rollon India Pvt. Ltd.(Indian)- to name a few.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

