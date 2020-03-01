Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/24v) Lighting Market Insights, Experiments, Research, Analysis, Evolutions and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/24v) Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Line voltage means that its running on the line voltage of the home without a transformer, which is 120 volts. Low voltage means theres a transmitter, and [the electricity is] being transformed so the 120 volts is being brought down to 12 volts.

Typically the advantage of line voltage is that its going to be a less expensive fixture because you dont have a transformer and on the other hand low voltage uses smaller light bulbs, so you can have more compact fixtures.

The global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pinch

Calligaris

Delightfull

Bert Frank

Art and Floritude

IQlight

David Hunt

Le Deun Luminaires

PSLAB

Andromeda Murano

Philips

Kim Lighting

CREE

Baja Designs

Market size by Product

Line Voltage Lighting

Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting

Market size by End User

Recessed Lighting

Track Lighting

Pendant Lighting

Landscape Lighting

Display Lighting

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

