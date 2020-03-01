Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/24v) Lighting Market Insights, Experiments, Research, Analysis, Evolutions and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/24v) Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
Line voltage means that its running on the line voltage of the home without a transformer, which is 120 volts. Low voltage means theres a transmitter, and [the electricity is] being transformed so the 120 volts is being brought down to 12 volts.
Typically the advantage of line voltage is that its going to be a less expensive fixture because you dont have a transformer and on the other hand low voltage uses smaller light bulbs, so you can have more compact fixtures.
The global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Pinch
Calligaris
Delightfull
Bert Frank
Art and Floritude
IQlight
David Hunt
Le Deun Luminaires
PSLAB
Andromeda Murano
Philips
Kim Lighting
CREE
Baja Designs
Market size by Product
Line Voltage Lighting
Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting
Market size by End User
Recessed Lighting
Track Lighting
Pendant Lighting
Landscape Lighting
Display Lighting
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Line Voltage Lighting
1.4.3 Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Recessed Lighting
1.5.3 Track Lighting
1.5.4 Pendant Lighting
1.5.5 Landscape Lighting
1.5.6 Display Lighting
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Market Size
2.1.1 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Sales by Product
4.2 Global Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Revenue by Product
4.3 Line Voltage and Low Voltage (12v/ 24v) Lighting Price by Product
TOC continued…!
