Global Linalool Market Share and Growth 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Linalool is a terpenoid alcohol found naturally in a variety of plants, flowers and spices. It is a natural substance, a terpenoid alcohol that is biosynthesized as d-, l- or dl-Linalool by a host of plants, specifically many herbs, spices and fruits.

Linalool has been produced for many years in high volumes, either from natural precursors or through total chemical synthesis. It is used in vitamin E synthesis, added to processed food and beverages, to perfumes, cosmetics and soaps as well as to household detergents and waxes for its flavouring and fragrant properties.

Globally, the largest producing area of linalool is USA. Europe and China are also major producing area of linalool. The largest suppliers of linalool in the EMEA region are Symrise, BASF, DSM and NHU, which takes a combined share of 86.80% in 2017. The production and consumption of linalool are both concentrated. The major customer in the industry are Firmenich, Givaudan, IFF and Symrise.

Fragrance is the major market of linalool. In 2017, fragrance takes 78.73% of EMEA consumption market of linalool. Linalool is also used traditionally for stored-food pest control and to synthesis medicine.

The global Linalool market is valued at 9980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Linalool volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Linalool market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Symrise

BASF

DSM

NHU

Jiangxi East

Tianxiang

Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading

Purong Essences

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Linalool

Synthetic Linalool

Segment by Application

Fragrance

Flavor

Others

Total

