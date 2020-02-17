Global Linalool Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Linalool Market Growth 2019-2024” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Linalool market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Linalool market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Linalool is a terpenoid alcohol found naturally in a variety of plants, flowers and spices. It is a natural substance, a terpenoid alcohol that is biosynthesized as d-, l- or dl-Linalool by a host of plants, specifically many herbs, spices and fruits.

Linalool has been produced for many years in high volumes, either from natural precursors or through total chemical synthesis. It is used in vitamin E synthesis, added to processed food and beverages, to perfumes, cosmetics and soaps as well as to household detergents and waxes for its flavouring and fragrant properties.

Globally, the largest producing area of linalool is USA. Europe and China are also major producing area of linalool. The largest suppliers of linalool in the EMEA region are Symrise, BASF, DSM and NHU, which takes a combined share of 86.80% in 2017. The production and consumption of linalool are both concentrated. The major customer in the industry is Firmenich, Givaudan, IFF and Symrise.

Fragrance is the major market of linalool. In 2017, fragrance takes 78.73% of EMEA consumption market of linalool. Linalool is also used traditionally for stored-food pest control and to synthesis medicine.

According to this study, over the next five years the Linalool market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12300 million by 2024, from US$ 9980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Linalool business, shared in Chapter 3.

Natural Linalool

Synthetic Linalool

Fragrance

Flavor

Others

Total

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Symrise

BASF

DSM

NHU

Jiangxi East

Tianxiang

Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial and Trading

Purong Essences

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

