Global LIMS Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

A laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a software system developed to support laboratory operations. This software system can track specimens and workflows, aggregate data for research or business intelligence purposes, and ensure laboratory operations are compliant with various standards and regulations.
In 2017, the global LIMS market size was 530 million US$ and it is expected to reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
LabWare
Thermo Fisher
LabVantage Solutions
STARLIMS Corporation
PerkinElmer
Genologics
Promium
Core Informatics
LabLynx
Autoscribe Informatics
Khemia Software
LabLogic Systems
Computing Solutions
Novatek International
Chemware
CloudLIMS
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise LIMS
Cloud-based LIMS
Remotely hosted LIMS
Market segment by Application, split into
Research and Development Lab
Analytical Services Lab
Manufacturing Lab
Other
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global LIMS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of LIMS
1.1 LIMS Market Overview
1.1.1 LIMS Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global LIMS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 LIMS Market by Type
1.3.1 On-premise LIMS
1.3.2 Cloud-based LIMS
1.3.3 Remotely hosted LIMS
1.4 LIMS Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Research and Development Lab
1.4.2 Analytical Services Lab
1.4.3 Manufacturing Lab
1.4.4 Other
2 Global LIMS Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 LIMS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 LabWare
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Thermo Fisher
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 LabVantage Solutions
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 STARLIMS Corporation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 PerkinElmer
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Genologics
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Promium
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Core Informatics
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 LabLynx
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Autoscribe Informatics
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 LIMS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Khemia Software
3.12 LabLogic Systems
3.13 Computing Solutions
3.14 Novatek International
3.15 Chemware
3.16 CloudLIMS
3.17 Others
4 Global LIMS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global LIMS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global LIMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of LIMS in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of LIMS
Continued….
