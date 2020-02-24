Global LIMS Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global LIMS market is expected to reach USD 1,155.67 million by 2025 from USD 650.70 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.7 % in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of LIMS in various industries, technological advancements in LIMS services are boosting the growth of the global LIMS market.

The key market players for global LIMS market are listed below;

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens AG

Abbott

McKesson Corporation

Roper Technologies, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

LabWare

LABWORKS

The market is further segmented into;

Component

Product Type

Delivery

Industry Type

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into services and software. In 2018, service is expected to dominate the LIMS market with 67.1% market share and is expected to reach 795.49 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. In 2018, industry-specific is expected to dominate the LIMS market with 62.4% market share and is expected to reach 692.14 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of delivery into on-premise LIMS, cloud-based LIMS and remotely hosted LIMS. In 2018, on-premise LIMS is expected to dominate the LIMS market with 54.7% market share and is expected to reach 600.32 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of industry type into life sciences industry, food & beverage and agriculture industries, petrochemical refineries and the oil & gas industry, chemical industry and other industry. In 2018, life sciences industry is expected to dominate the LIMS market with 47.1% market share and is expected to reach 554.19 million by 2025, growing the at the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The life sciences industry is further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract service organizations, academic research institutes and molecular diagnostics (MDX) & clinical research laboratories.

The global LIMS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global LIMS for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

