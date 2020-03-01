Global Limb Prosthetics Market Insights, Experiments, Research, Analysis, Evolutions and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Limb Prosthetics Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
Limb prostheses include both upper- and lower-extremity prostheses.
Upper-extremity prostheses are used at varying levels of amputation: forequarter, shoulder disarticulation, transhumeral prosthesis, elbow disarticulation, transradial prosthesis, wrist disarticulation, full hand, partial hand, finger, partial finger. A transradial prosthesis is an artificial limb that replaces an arm missing below the elbow.
Lower-extremity prostheses provide replacements at varying levels of amputation. These include hip disarticulation, transfemoral prosthesis, knee disarticulation, transtibial prosthesis, Syme’s amputation, foot, partial foot, and toe. The two main subcategories of lower extremity prosthetic devices are trans-tibial (any amputation transecting the tibia bone or a congenital anomaly resulting in a tibial deficiency) and trans-femoral (any amputation transecting the femur bone or a congenital anomaly resulting in a femoral deficiency).
The global Limb Prosthetics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Limb Prosthetics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Limb Prosthetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Limb Prosthetics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Limb Prosthetics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Limb Prosthetics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ottobock
Ossur
Willow Wood
ALPS
Blatchford
Fillauer Europe AB
Streifeneder USA
Freedom Innovations
Medi
SILIPOS HOLDING
Ortho
College Park Industries
ST&G Corporation
Engineered Silicone Products
Market size by Product
Upper-extremity Prostheses
Lower-extremity Prostheses
Market size by End User
Leg Disabled People
Arm Disabled People
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Limb Prosthetics Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Limb Prosthetics Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Upper-extremity Prostheses
1.4.3 Lower-extremity Prostheses
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Limb Prosthetics Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Leg Disabled People
1.5.3 Arm Disabled People
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Limb Prosthetics Market Size
2.1.1 Global Limb Prosthetics Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Limb Prosthetics Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Limb Prosthetics Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Limb Prosthetics Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Limb Prosthetics Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Limb Prosthetics Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Limb Prosthetics Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Limb Prosthetics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Limb Prosthetics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Limb Prosthetics Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Limb Prosthetics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Limb Prosthetics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Limb Prosthetics Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Limb Prosthetics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Limb Prosthetics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Limb Prosthetics Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Limb Prosthetics Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
