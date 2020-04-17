In this report, the Global Lignin Products Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lignin Products Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20–35 percent in wood compared to 3–25 per cent in other lignin sources.
Typically, kraft and organosolv lignins are two suitable candidates, whereas lignosulfonates will most likely lead to lower-value chemicals, which require more complicated processing.
The lignin-based products demand with a fast growth rate in the past few years. The developed countries demand is relatively stable and the growth rate is relatively low. And the developing countries demand will increase in a relatively higher speed, especially in China, In 2017, global revenue of Lignin Products is nearly 750 M USD; the actual production is about 1300 thousand MT.
Lignin Products can be broadly classified into three types: Kraft Lignin, Lignosulphonates and other, and the proportion of Lignosulphonates in 2017 is about 88.7%.
Lignin Products is widely used in Construction, Animal Feed, Agricultural Industry and others. The most proportion of Lignin Products is used in Construction, and the consumption proportion is about 42% in 2017.
The global Lignin Products market is valued at 750 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lignin Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lignin Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Borregaard LignoTech
KMT Polymers
Tembec(Rayonier Advanced Materials)
Domtar
Nippon Paper
Domsjo Fabriker
MWV (WestRock)
Weili Group
Wuhan East China Chemical
Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical
Xinyi Feihuang Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Kraft Lignin
Lignosulphonates
Other
Segment by Application
Construction
Agricultural Industry
Animal Feed
Others
