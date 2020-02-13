Global Lighting Ballasts Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period between 2019 and 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Lighting Ballasts Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.
The global Lighting Ballasts market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Electrical ballast is a device placed in line with the load to limit the amount of current in an electrical circuit. It may be a fixed or variable resistor.
High import duties on lighting fixtures including LED products and components are hindering the growth of the global lighting ballasts market.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Acuity Brands
- Advanced Lighting Technologies
- Atlas Lighting Products
- Crestron Electronics
- Eaton
- GE Lighting
- Hatch Transformers
- Leviton Manufacturing
- Lutron Electronics Company
- MaxLite
- Osram Sylvania
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Segment by Type
- Preheat Operation Lamp electrodes
- Rapid Start Operation Lamp electrodes
- Instant Start Operation Lamp electrodes
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Outdoor
- Automotive
