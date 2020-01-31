Global Light Metal Packaging Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Light Metal Packaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
A light metal is any metal of relatively low density. Magnesium, aluminium and titanium are light metals of significant commercial importance. Their densities of 1.7, 2.7 and 4.5 g/cm3 range from 19 to 56% of the densities of the older structural metals, iron (7.9) and copper (8.9).
Light metal packaging is an essential constituent for industrial products, such as adhesives, coatings, inks, and paints. During the entire product life cycle, it withstands the chemical formulations of the products and guards them from external damaged caused by exposure to light, air, and humidity. It is the preferred material because it is lightweight, durable, and versatile in nature.
In 2018, the global Light Metal Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Light Metal Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Light Metal Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ardagh Packaging
Ball
Crown Holdings
Greif
Rexam
Alcoa
BWAY
Can-Pack
Huber packaging
Kian Joo
Silgan
Sonoco
Toyo Seikan Kaisha
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Caps, stoppers, and lids
Aluminum boxes, casks, and drums
Steel and iron cans
Crown corks
Collapsible tubular aluminum containers
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverage Industry
Logistics
Electronics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Light Metal Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Light Metal Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
