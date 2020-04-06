In this report, the Global Light Gauge Steel Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Light Gauge Steel Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Light gauge steel is a thin-walled steel skeleton, using continuous hot-dip galvanized steel sheet (strip) or color coated sheet (strip) based on continuous hot-dip galvanized sheet (strip)as raw materials, produced by cold-bending process, widely applied in hotels, terminal buildings, stations, playgrounds, shopping malls, factories, office buildings, old building renovation, interior decoration, roof and other places.
In the mature markets like Europe, North America and Japan, the market concentration is high with a few manufacturers accounting for the major market shares. By contrast, in new emerging markets like China, the concentration is quite low because of the low technology threshold, as a result, the competition is quite fierce and some unhealthy as most products are undifferentiated and the companies can only combat with others through price. We forecast in future, the market space of low-end products will shrink rapidly, most of the small manufacturer will be eliminated and the industry will be further integration in the emerging markets.
Light Gauge Steel can be applied as wall and ceiling materials in various places. In Europe, North America, Japan and other developed countries, Light Gauge Steel is more often used as wall material in both domestic and commercial buildings. Housing Renovation will become an important market demand, driving the market maintain stable or gradually grow. Conversely, in many developing countries like China, India, Light Gauge Steel is more often used as ceiling material and in commercial buildings. With the rapid development of green architecture and consumption level in developing countries, Light Gauge Steel as a renewable construction material has a huge potential market space.
The global Light Gauge Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Light Gauge Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Gauge Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Knauf
Gyproc
Boral
Kirii
Akkon
Armstrong
ClarkDietrich
Clotan Steel
EOS Facades
METSEC
FrameTech
Epack
All-Span
MBA
BNBM
GangXing
CKM
AGBM
XLLG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
C Type
T Type
U Type
Others
Segment by Application
Ceiling
Wall
