Global Life Jacket Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

Life Jacket Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Life Jacket Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Life Jacket Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Life jackets for outfitting large commercial transport ventures in potentially dangerous waters, such as coastal cruises, offshore passages, and overwater air flights, consisting of either a single air chamber or a pair of (twin or double) sealed air chambers constructed of coated nylon (sometimes with a protective outer encasing of heavier, tougher material such as vinyl), joined together. For use aboard ships they may be constructed of foam.
Air chamber vests are commonly referred to as ‘inflatable life jackets or vests’ and are available not only for commercial applications but also for those engaged in recreational boating, fishing, sailing, kayaking and canoeing. They are available in a variety of styles and are generally more comfortable and less bulky than traditional foam vests.
The global Life Jacket market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Life Jacket market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Life Jacket in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Life Jacket in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Life Jacket market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Life Jacket market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Survitec
International Safety Products
Viking Life-Saving Equipment
Marine Safety Products
Aqua Life
Hansen Protection
H3O Water Sports
Johnson Outdoors
Kent Sporting Goods
Mustang Survival
Stormy Lifejackets
Secumar
Spinlock
SeaSafe Systems
The Coleman Company
Market size by Product
Inherent life jackets
Inflatable life jackets
Market size by End User
Industrial and commercial
Recreational
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Life Jacket Manufacturers
Life Jacket Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Life Jacket Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Life Jacket Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Life Jacket Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Inherent life jackets
1.4.3 Inflatable life jackets
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Life Jacket Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Industrial and commercial
1.5.3 Recreational
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Life Jacket Market Size
2.1.1 Global Life Jacket Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Life Jacket Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Life Jacket Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Life Jacket Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Life Jacket Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Survitec
11.1.1 Survitec Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Survitec Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Survitec Life Jacket Products Offered
11.1.5 Survitec Recent Development
11.2 International Safety Products
11.2.1 International Safety Products Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 International Safety Products Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 International Safety Products Life Jacket Products Offered
11.2.5 International Safety Products Recent Development
11.3 Viking Life-Saving Equipment
11.3.1 Viking Life-Saving Equipment Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Viking Life-Saving Equipment Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Viking Life-Saving Equipment Life Jacket Products Offered
11.3.5 Viking Life-Saving Equipment Recent Development
11.4 Marine Safety Products
11.4.1 Marine Safety Products Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Marine Safety Products Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Marine Safety Products Life Jacket Products Offered
11.4.5 Marine Safety Products Recent Development
11.5 Aqua Life
11.5.1 Aqua Life Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Aqua Life Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Aqua Life Life Jacket Products Offered
11.5.5 Aqua Life Recent Development
11.6 Hansen Protection
11.6.1 Hansen Protection Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Hansen Protection Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Hansen Protection Life Jacket Products Offered
11.6.5 Hansen Protection Recent Development
11.7 H3O Water Sports
11.7.1 H3O Water Sports Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 H3O Water Sports Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 H3O Water Sports Life Jacket Products Offered
11.7.5 H3O Water Sports Recent Development
11.8 Johnson Outdoors
11.8.1 Johnson Outdoors Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Johnson Outdoors Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Johnson Outdoors Life Jacket Products Offered
11.8.5 Johnson Outdoors Recent Development
11.9 Kent Sporting Goods
11.9.1 Kent Sporting Goods Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Kent Sporting Goods Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Kent Sporting Goods Life Jacket Products Offered
11.9.5 Kent Sporting Goods Recent Development
11.10 Mustang Survival
11.10.1 Mustang Survival Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Mustang Survival Life Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Mustang Survival Life Jacket Products Offered
11.10.5 Mustang Survival Recent Development
Continued….
