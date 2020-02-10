Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems: Increase in the Number of Life Insurance Policies to Fuel Adoption” to its huge collection of research reports.

Persistence Market Research offers an 8-year forecast for the life insurance policy administration system market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the life insurance policy administration system market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across various regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia and the Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the life insurance policy administration system market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the life insurance policy administration system market and offers insights on the various factors. The market study also provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the life insurance policy administration system market based on component, deployment type, policy administration category, end-user and module across different regions globally.

Key players are introducing technologically advanced life insurance policy administration system tools for the maintenance and administration of policies. Regions such as Europe are witnessing a rapid change in their economy as well as a rural to urban shift. Developing countries such as SEA and Japan are witnessing rapid urbanization and growth in disposable income. These changes are creating significant demand for the deployment of life insurance policy administration systems in numerous industry sectors such as insurance companies, banks and others, which is, in turn, expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of life insurance policy administration systems due to increasing applications and multiple benefits.

The report starts with an overview of the global life insurance policy administration system market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of thy key trends, drivers and restraints, which are influencing the life insurance policy administration system market. The impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the life insurance policy administration system portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the life insurance policy administration system value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the life insurance policy administration system market. Some of the key competitors in the life insurance policy administration system market are Oracle Corporation, Accenture Plc, InsPro Technologies LLC, Concentrix Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Mphasis Wyde, EXL Service Holdings, Inc., Sapiens International Corporation and Majesco.

Key Segments Covered

Deployment type

SaaS

On-premise

Component type

Software

Services

Managed services

Professional services

Policy Administration Category

Policy Lifecycle

Underwriting

Contract changes

Claim Settlement

User experience

Insurance companies

Banks

Others

Module

CRM

Product Development

Training & Development

Business Intelligence

Others

