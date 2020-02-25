Global Lidar Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Lidar Market is accounted to reach USD 5,842.37 million by 2024 from USD 1,058.40 million in 2016, it is growing at a CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising government initiatives and increasing adoption, increasing use of drones in numerous applications, growing lidar application in engineering projects and large-magnitude set and technological advancement. .

The key market players for Global Lidar Market are listed below;

Teledyne Optech incorporated

Smith & Hexagon,

Sick AG and Trimble Inc..

Quantum Spatial,

Faro Technologies,

Beijing Beike Technology Co., Ltd,

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Gmbh ,

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Yellowscan ,

Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,

Quanergy Systems, Inc.,

Innoviz Technologies Ltd,

Innoluce BV,

Leddartech,

Autonomoustuff,

Geodigital,

Trilumina,

Tetravue,

Luminar,

Princeton Lightwave Inc.,

Neptec Technologies

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The global Lidar market is segmented on the basis of components, products, application and services. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

Based on component, the global lidar market is segmented into four components which include navigation and positioning system, laser scanners, photodetector receivers and others. The navigation and positioning system are further sub segment into global positioning system (GPS) and internal measurement unit (IMU). Others market is further sub segmented into camera, high-precision clock and other accessories. The global navigation and positioning system market is expected to reach USD 2,480.17 million by 2024, from USD 455.02 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 23.9%.

Based on products, the global lidar market is segmented into aerial lidar, ground-based lidar, UAV lidar and solid-state lidar. Aerial lidar is further sub segmented into topography aerial lidar and bathymetric aerial lidar. Ground based lidar is further sub segmented into mobile ground based and static ground based. The global aerial lidar market is expected to reach USD 2,521.36 million by 2024, from USD 484.46 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 23.1%.

Based on application, the global lidar market is classified into corridor mapping, environment, engineering, urban planning, exploration, adas and driverless cars, cartography, meteorology and others. Corridor mapping is further sub segmented into railways, roadways and others. Environment is further sub segmented into coastline management, forest management, wind farm, pollution modeling, agriculture and precision forestry. Exploration is further sub segmented into oil & gas and mining. Urban planning is further sub segmented into tourism and park management and others. Others are further sub segmented into police lidar, robotics and others. In 2017, the corridor mapping is expected to dominate the market with 29.5% market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period.

Based on services, the global lidar market is segmented into mapping & modeling, aerial surveying, ground based surveying, lidar data processing, GIS service, assets management and others. Lidar data processing is further sub segmented data acquisition, point cloud classification and creation of 3d visualization. GIS service is the highest growing segment with the highest CAGR of 26.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Lidar market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Rest Of the World

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Lidar market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12605

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]