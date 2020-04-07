In this report, the Global Licorice Extract Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Licorice Extract Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Licorice extract comes from the licorice plant. The root of the plant is primarily used in preparing the extract, and the hard woody plant is pulped then boiled to further extract and refine the contents.

Licorice extract is a natural ingredient often found in both food and herbal medicine supplements. While the full medicinal effectiveness of licorice has not been completely tested, some benefits have been proven and others have enough support to warrant its inclusion in a number of supplements. Often found in teas and used in a number of different products as a flavoring ingredient, licorice extract can provide help in treating stomach issues such as heartburn, but does have some noteworthy side effects that should be considered.

Licorice extract industry has low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world licorice extract industry. The main market players are Magnasweet, ASEH, Zagros Licorice, Sepidan Osareh and F&C Licorice. The global production of licorice extract will increase to 44595 MT in 2017 from 37213 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.69%. Global licorice extract capacity utilization rate remained at around 75.24% in 2016.

Licorice extract has three types, which include pharmaceutical grade, food grade and feed grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With pharmaceutical value and sweetening effect of licorice extract, the downstream application industries will need more licorice extract products. So, licorice extract has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance licorice extract through improving technology.

The major raw materials for licorice extract are licorice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of licorice extract. The production cost of licorice extract is also an important factor which could impact the price of licorice extract. The licorice extract manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Licorice Extract market is valued at 870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Licorice Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Licorice Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Magnasweet

ASEH

Zagros Licorice

Sepidan Osareh

F&C Licorice

Norevo GmbH

Ransom Naturals

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals

MCFS

Aushadhi Herbal

Avestia Pharma

VPL Chemicals

Zelang

Changyue

Bokai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

