Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2018-2026| Nike, Prada Group, Puma SE, Sports Direct International Plc.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market – Overview

The licensed sports merchandise report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and key drivers playing a major role in the growth of licensed sports merchandise products over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the said period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the licensed sports merchandise market growth throughout the forecast period in terms of value (in US$ Mn), and volume (Million Units) across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the licensed sports merchandise market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies adopted by key players of licensed sports merchandise present in the market. Product definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different types of licensed sports merchandise products popular across all the regions.

The global licensed sports merchandise market has been segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into sports apparel, sports footwear, sports accessories and toys, video games, domestic and housewares, and others. In terms of the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of licensed sports merchandise and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Moreover, the report also provides an in-depth study of the licensed sports merchandise product type and distribution channel.

The report highlights the competitive landscape of the licensed sports merchandise market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. In the competitive landscape, the report also provides a comprehensive analysis of top players of the licensed sports merchandise market. The broad licensed sports merchandise market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.

Based on country, the North America licensed sports merchandise market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the G.C.C. countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the licensed sports merchandise market product type. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the market.

Some of the key players in this market include Nike Inc., Prada Group, Puma SE, Sports Direct International Plc., VF Corporation, Ralph Lauren, Quiksilver, Inc., Newell Brands, Inc., Li Ning Company Limited, eBay Enterprise, Inc., and Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

