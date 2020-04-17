In this report, the Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Li-ion Portable Battery Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Li-ion portable battery is a specific rechargeable battery type wherein the lithium ion travels from the negative side to the electrode’s positive side in the process of discharging; further, it returns back when charged. An interpolated lithium material is used in the Li-ion portable batteries; materials such as electrode material are used as compared to the metallic lithium that is used in non-rechargeable Li-ion batteries.
The global Li-ion Portable Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Li-ion Portable Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Li-ion Portable Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BYD Company
BAK Battery
LG Chem
GS Yuasa Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Johnson Controls
A123 Systems
Toshiba Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
0–3000 mAh
3000–10000 mAh
10000–60000 mAh
Segment by Application
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer Durables
Grid Energy
Others
