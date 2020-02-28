Global Less than Truckload Shipping Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Technology, Key Players and Forecast from 2019-2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Less than Truckload Shipping Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Truckload Shipping Market during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Less than truckload shipping is the transportation of relatively small freight. The alternatives to LTL carriers are parcel carriers or full truckload carriers. Parcel carriers usually handle small packages and freight that can be broken down into units less than 150 pounds (68 kg).

The less-than-truckload (LTL) Shipping market will grow extensively in APAC during the next few years due to significant contribution by the countries in APAC to the global market. The limited penetration of LTL services provides growth opportunities to the players to expand their business operations and maximize their profits.

In 2018, the global Less than Truckload Shipping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Less than Truckload Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Less than Truckload Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post

FedEx

KUEHNE + NAGEL

United Parcel Service of America

XPO Logistics

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heavy LTL volume

Light LTL volume

Market segment by Application, split into

Domestic Shipping

International Shipping

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Less than Truckload Shipping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Heavy LTL volume

1.4.3 Light LTL volume

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Less than Truckload Shipping Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Domestic Shipping

1.5.3 International Shipping

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Less than Truckload Shipping Market Size

2.2 Less than Truckload Shipping Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Less than Truckload Shipping Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Less than Truckload Shipping Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Less than Truckload Shipping Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Less than Truckload Shipping Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Less than Truckload Shipping Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Less than Truckload Shipping Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Less than Truckload Shipping Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Less than Truckload Shipping Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Less than Truckload Shipping Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Less than Truckload Shipping Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Less than Truckload Shipping Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

