Global Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A term used to describe the transportation of small ocean freight shipments not requiring the full capacity of an ocean container – Usually less than 20 CBM (cubic meters). A freight forwarder may create a “Consolidation” by putting together multiple LCL shipments.
In 2018, the global Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
Sinotrans
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Dachser
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
UPS Supply Chain
Kerry Logistics
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
NNR Global Logistics
Dimerco
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SME Load
Large Enterprise Load
Market segment by Application, split into
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Manufacturers
Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 SME Load
1.4.3 Large Enterprise Load
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Agricultural
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Beverage
1.5.5 Electronic
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Market Size
2.2 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Kuehne + Nagel
12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.2 DHL Group
12.2.1 DHL Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development
12.3 Sinotrans
12.3.1 Sinotrans Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.3.4 Sinotrans Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sinotrans Recent Development
12.4 DB Schenker Logistics
12.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
12.5 GEODIS
12.5.1 GEODIS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.5.4 GEODIS Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GEODIS Recent Development
12.6 Panalpina
12.6.1 Panalpina Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.6.4 Panalpina Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Panalpina Recent Development
12.7 DSV
12.7.1 DSV Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.7.4 DSV Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 DSV Recent Development
12.8 Bolloré Logistics
12.8.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.8.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development
12.9 Expeditors
12.9.1 Expeditors Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.9.4 Expeditors Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Expeditors Recent Development
12.10 Dachser
12.10.1 Dachser Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.10.4 Dachser Revenue in Less-than Container Load Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Dachser Recent Development
Continued….
