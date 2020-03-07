Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Legal Practice Management Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Legal Practice Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Legal Practice Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Legal (or Law) Practice Management Software market, Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm’s case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts’ electronic filing systems, etc.

Legal practice management software is a type of tools to law practice management activities. And the Legal practice management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

In 2017, the global Legal Practice Management Software market size was 1050 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2720 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2018-2025.

Legal practice management software is mainly used for three applications: law firms & attorneys, courts, other users. And law firms & attorneys was the most widely used area which took up about 74% of the global total in 2017.

The global Legal practice management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Legal practice management software sales will reach about 1047 Million USD in 2017 from 491 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.

The key players covered in this study

Themis Solutions

AppFolio

TrialWorks

Needles

The Legal Assistant

Legal Files

DPS Software

RELX Group

Smokeball

Rocket Matter

Leap

LawYee

Thomson Reuters Elite

Executive Data Systems

Eclipse Legal Systems

Abacus Data Systems

CaseFlow

Matrix Pointe Software

SmartAdvocate

BHL Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Firms & Attorneys

Courts

Other Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Legal Practice Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Legal Practice Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

