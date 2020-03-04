Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Legal practice management software is a type of tools to law practice management activities. And the Legal practice management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Legal practice management software is mainly used for three applications: law firms & attorneys, courts, other users. And law firms & attorneys was the most widely used area which took up about 74% of the global total in 2017.

The global Legal practice management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Legal practice management software sales will reach about 1047 Million USD in 2017 from 491 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.

The global Legal Practice Management Software market is valued at 1050 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2330 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Legal Practice Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Legal Practice Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Legal Practice Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Themis Solutions

AppFolio

TrialWorks

Needles

The Legal Assistant

Legal Files

DPS Software

RELX Group

Smokeball

Rocket Matter

Leap

LawYee

Thomson Reuters Elite

Executive Data Systems

Eclipse Legal Systems

Abacus Data Systems

CaseFlow

Matrix Pointe Software

SmartAdvocate

BHL Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Law Firms & Attorneys

Courts

Other Users

Table Of Contents:

1 Legal Practice Management Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Legal Practice Management Software

1.2 Classification of Legal Practice Management Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Legal Practice Management Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Law Firms & Attorneys

1.3.3 Courts

1.3.4 Other Users

1.4 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Legal Practice Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Legal Practice Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Legal Practice Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Legal Practice Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Legal Practice Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Legal Practice Management Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Themis Solutions

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Legal Practice Management Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Themis Solutions Legal Practice Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AppFolio

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Legal Practice Management Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AppFolio Legal Practice Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 TrialWorks

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Legal Practice Management Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 TrialWorks Legal Practice Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Needles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Legal Practice Management Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Needles Legal Practice Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 The Legal Assistant

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Legal Practice Management Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 The Legal Assistant Legal Practice Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

