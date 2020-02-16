Global Legal Marijuana market – industry analysis, share, growth, trends and forecast from 2019-2024

Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world.

The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time.

A medicinal cannabis product refers to a product which includes cannabis, and its chemical components (cannabinoids), that can be used for curing, or alleviating the symptoms of disease, ailment or injury.The two main cannabinoids that have been identified for therapeutic application are the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocanabinol (THC) and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD).

According to this study, over the next five years the Legal Marijuana market will register a 28.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 35000 million by 2024, from US$ 7970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Legal Marijuana business, shared in Chapter 3.

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Indoor

Greenhouse

Recreational

Medical

To study and analyze the global Legal Marijuanaconsumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Legal Marijuanamarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Legal Marijuanamanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Legal Marijuana with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Legal Marijuana submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

