In this report, the Global LED Retrofit Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LED Retrofit Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A LED retrofit is the process of adding new technology or features to an existing system. Specifically, a fluorescent retrofit kit is a bundled set of hardware that is designed to increase the efficiency and performance of an existing fluorescent fixture.

According to the report, the global LED retrofit market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as rising popularity and adoption of LED lighting worldwide. Additionally, multiple initiatives carried out by government bodies for adoption of LEDs in street light applications is projected to boost the global LED retrofit market during the forecast period of 2018-2026. Asia Pacific will be at the forefront of growth, with the market in the region growing at above 10% through 2026.

The global LED Retrofit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LED Retrofit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Retrofit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cree Inc.

General Electric

Philips Lighting

OSRAM

Tridonic

Fulham

Kim Lighting

Eaton

Neptun Light

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dimmable

Non-dimmable

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

