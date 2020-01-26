Global LED Lighting Driver Market Scope, Industry Overview and Growth rate, Research Report 2019-2024

Market Overview:

The report on “Global LED Lighting Driver Market” is based on the type, technology, application, and end-user segments, as well as the key geographies, for the forecast period from 2019–2024. The report further focuses on the major market dynamic factors contributing to the growth of the LED Lighting Driver market and LED Lighting Driver market challenges faced by the market competitors. Furthermore, the LED Lighting Driver market provides the market size and forecast for the global LED Lighting Driver market. Additionally, the report also studies the competitive scenario and the leading competitors and their strategies. The competitive scenario segment focuses on the recent developments in the market.

Furthermore, the strengths and weaknesses that constitute a major contribution towards strengthening the leading competitors of the LED Lighting Driver market are mentioned in this report. This research is carried out by means of a number of techniques, methodologies, and usage of huge resources, which implies a positive outcome for the readers to make more informed decisions in the near future.

An LED Driver is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. This report is focused on the LED lighting applications.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in LED lighting driver market, while the Europe is the biggest sales volume market for LED lighting driver in 2016.

In the industry, MEAN WELL profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Philips and Inventronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 5.02%, 4.60% and 1.86% % in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, 0-10V Dimming is the main technology for LED lighting driver, and the 0-10V Dimming reached a sales volume of approximately 115253 K units in 2016, with 31.53% of global sales volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the LED Lighting Driver market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11000 million by 2024, from US$ 6020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LED Lighting Driver business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LED Lighting Driver market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

DALI

0-10V Dimming

Standard(non-dim)

Triac Dimming

Smart Driver

Segmentation by application:

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Special Lighting

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

MEAN WELL

Philips

Inventronics

Tridonic

Delta Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

MOSO Power

Eaglerise

TCI

OSRAM SYLVANIA

LIFUD

SELF

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

This study has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies that are meant to provide the users with a detailed view of the major aspects of the LED Lighting Driver market. The report also takes into consideration the different strategies, emerging technologies, collaborations, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions, in order to carry out a detailed analysis of the LED Lighting Driver market.

One of the most essential features of this report is the inclusion of the SWOT analysis of key companies. The SWOT analysis is helpful in giving information about threats and opportunities and weaknesses and strengths, which are faced by companies operating in the global LED Lighting Driver market.

Researchers have comprised a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape prevalent in the market for Global LED Lighting Driver market professional survey report 2019, coupled with the profile reviews of the leading companies in a bid to provide the readers an exhaustive overview of this market.

Key questions answered in this research report:

At what pace is the LED Lighting Driver market growing, globally and regionally? What will be the growth trends over the coming years?

