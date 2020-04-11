Global LED Diving Torch Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global LED Diving Torch market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LED Diving Torch market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Diving torch is one of the most important accessories for diving, LED Diving torch refers to the products which use LED lamps as light source.
The LED diving torch industry concentration is relatively high; there are many manufacturers in the world, the top brand such as Pelican and Xiware Technologies account for about 30% market share of the total volume. The products are mainly manufactured in USA and Asia. The main consumption regions are USA and Europe, accounting for more than 60% of the total consumption volume in 2015.
Main marketing channels include exclusive shop and department stores. Strong brands tend to build their own exclusive shop to provide a good user experience and further enhance their brand influence. At the same time, all manufacturers have stepped up online sales.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product design and performance. As the top companies have a higher level of R&D and design, they have a higher price than other companies. Different levels of LED diving torch can have a huge price difference.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
In 2018, the global LED Diving Torch market size was 37 million US$ and is forecast to 52 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Diving Torch.
This study researches the market size of LED Diving Torch, presents the global LED Diving Torch sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of LED Diving Torch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of LED Diving Torch for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Pelican
Light Monkey
Hollis
Halcyon
Light & Motion
SureFire
Bigblue Dive Lights
SecurityIng
Underwater Kinetics
INON
AmmoniteSystem
Princeton
Ultimate Sports Engineering
Dive Rite
Xiware Technologies
Shenzhen Yeguang
Market Segment by Product Type
Handheld Style
Canister Body Style
Others
Market Segment by Application
Primary Dive Lights
Secondary or Back-up Dive Lights
Underwater Photography and Video Lights
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global LED Diving Torch status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key LED Diving Torch manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LED Diving Torch are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
