Global LED Display Screen Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2024)

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global LED Display Screen Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. A LED display, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area.

Scope of the Report:

Indoor display is the fastest growing market for LED display industry in 2016, and the market share is about 58 percent; outdoor display market is occupied 42 percent. Full color display has become the mainstream product of LED display gradually.

The LED display market has a widely application range, such as advertising industry and information display, especially sports arena area due to upsurge of The World Cup in recent years. New application areas come into being, which creates a good market space for the development of LED industry.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic LED Display, Chinese domestic LED Display has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported LED Display.

The worldwide market for LED Display Screen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 9600 million US$ in 2024, from 7370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the LED Display Screen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

List of Major Manufacturers:

Daktronics

Barco

Mitsubishi Electric

Absen

Unilumin

Liantronics

Lighthouse

Leyard

Sansitech

Szretop

AOTO

Ledman

Lopu

Yaham

LightKing

Mary

Handson

QSTech

Suncen

Teeho

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LED Display Screen product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Display Screen, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Display Screen in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the LED Display Screen competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LED Display Screen breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, LED Display Screen market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Display Screen sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

