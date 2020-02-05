Global LED Display Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global LED Display Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A LED display, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific captured the first largest share of the LED display sales market with 49.96%, while North America ranked second with a sales market share with 27.15%, ahead of Europe and other regions.

Indoor display is the fastest growing market for LED display industry in 2017, and the market share is about 59 percent; outdoor display market is occupied 41 percent. Full color display has become the mainstream product of LED display gradually.

The LED display market has a widely application range, such as advertising industry and information display, especially sports arena area due to upsurge of The World Cup in recent years. New application areas come into being, which creates a good market space for the development of LED industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the LED Display market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7790 million by 2024, from US$ 5660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LED Display business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LED Display market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the LED Display value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Advertising Media

Information Display

Sports Arena

Stage Performance

Traffic and Security

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LED Display consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LED Display market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LED Display manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LED Display with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LED Display submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

