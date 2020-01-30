Global LED Chips Market 2019, Development Trends & Key Benefits by Applications : Samsung, LG Innotek, Aucksun

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global LED Chips Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which canconvert the energy from an electric current into light.Led chip is a core component of LED, referring to the PN junction.

The entire industry will form oligopoly trends, industry environment will become better and better. Due to the huge cost of capital in LED Chip industry, the investor will be very difficult to entrance this industry unless it has government subsidies. In todays LED chip industry, a part of small scale company will be faced with the risk of collapse due to price war. Price war led to the price reduction rate far exceeds the reduction rate of cost. So parts of the company will be collapse if they have not enough funds. Every coin has two sides , the other part of stronger firms will be survived. In that case, the oligopoly situation will be formed .Meanwhile , the survived firms will control the market price. The LED chip industry will be keeping in a good stable state in the near future

China will become top two capacity country around world. Nowadays, Sanan Opto annual capacity accounted for about 6% of the world in 2014, and the China annual capacity accounted for 24.9% of the world.

China is still weak at technology, the photoelectric properties of LED chip product is still worse than other countries. However, this situation will change as the Lattice Power acquisition of Philips Lumileds.

The global LED Chips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LED Chips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Chips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nichia

Philips Lumileds

Cree

Toyoda Gosei

OSRAM

Epistar

Tyntek

Genesis Photonics

Lextar

Formosa Epitaxy

OPTO-TECH

Seoul Semiconductor

Samsung

LG Innotek

San’an Opto

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lateral Chip LED

Vertical Chip LED

Flip Chip LED

Segment by Application

Automotive

Backlight Sources

Display Screen

Signage

General Lighting

Other

Table of Contents

1 LED Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Chips

1.2 LED Chips Segment by Type

1.3 LED Chips Segment by Application

1.3 Global LED Chips Market by Region

1.4 Global LED Chips Market Size

1.4.1 Global LED Chips Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global LED Chips Production (2014-2025)

2 Global LED Chips Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Chips Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global LED Chips Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global LED Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Chips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 LED Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of LED Chips

Table Global LED Chips Production (K Sq.In.) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global LED Chips Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global LED Chips Consumption (K Sq.In.) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global LED Chips Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table LED Chips Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America LED Chips Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

