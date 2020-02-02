Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Graph, Status and Prospect Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 165 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive LED Backlight Display Driver Ics Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The liquid crystal display itself is a non-active light-emitting element that must be illuminated with a backlight Display Driver ICs to read the image of the panel.

The region hosts many large consumer electronics and mobile computing device manufacturers, including prominent OEMs and ODMs such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, HTC, ZTE, Huawei, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Sony. With the rising demand for high picture quality and improved efficiency systems, LED backlight DDICs are employed in the BLU of these devices.

The demand for LED backlight DDICs in developing countries is expected to drive the global market. The smartphone market in China and India is the largest in the world and is expected to drive sales of connected devices after the rollout of long-term evolution (LTE) and the ongoing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT).

“China is quickly emerging as a leading hub for LCD display manufacturers. The rising number of display device manufacturers in the country is mainly attributed to the availability of abundant resources and low-cost labor. The growing disposable income of people in APAC countries, along with the declining end-product prices, have increased the demand for such devices in the domestic market. The overall demand for consumer electronics in this region indirectly support the demand for LED backlight DDICs,” said Asif.

The presence of prominent automotive infotainment manufacturers in APAC makes the region a leader in the global LED backlight DDICs market. Companies such as Alpine, Denso, Fijitsu, Panasonic, and Pioneer manufacture automotive infotainment systems such as navigation systems and other in-vehicle entertainment devices, which incorporate LED backlight DDICs in their BLU.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Texas Instruments

Macroblock

Maxim Integrated

Advanced Analogic Technologies

Linear Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Austria Microsystems

Intersil

iWatt

Power Integrators

ROHM

Semtech

Silicon Touch Technology

Supertex

Segmentation by product type:

8 channel

16 channel

32 channel

Others

Segmentation by application:

Mobile Computing Devices

TVs

Automotive infotainment systems

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LED Backlight Display Driver Ics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LED Backlight Display Driver Ics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LED Backlight Display Driver Ics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

