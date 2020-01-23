Global Leather Goods Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Leather Goods Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Leather Goods is a general designation for the products that are made from leather, which include a wide range of goods, such as sofa, leather chairs, leather handbag, luggage and wallet, etc. In a broader sens

Since this category of goods involves a large scale of types, this report will separately research on them, and it can basically divided into the following as leather gloves, shoes, clothing, leather products for Vehicle upholstery, furniture, luggage, decoration and others.

The material, leather, also include a wide range of resource. It is made by tanning of animal skin and rawhide. Leather also has a wide material resource, including cowhide, buffalo hide, hog skin, goat and sheep skin, deer skin, and other large amount origins of animal skins. The range of synthetic materials used in the leather goods industry is very wide.

Leather is widely used. Despite the commodities mentioned above, leather is also used for industrial manufacturing such as conveyer belt, cushion, and so forth. This report will only focus on the daily use consumption of leather goods.

According to this study, over the next five years the Leather Goods market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Leather Goods business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Cowhide

Buffalo Hide

Sheep and Goat Skin

Deer Skin

Hog Skin

Crocodile

Synthetic leather

Others

Segmentation by application:

Gloves

Footwear

Clothing

Vehicle upholstery

Furniture upholstery

Luggage and other Leather goods

In Global market, the top players include

LVMH

Richemont Group

Kering

Belle

Coach

Hermes

Burberry

Prada Group

Fossil Group

Hugo Boss

Ferragamo

Daphne

MANWAH

Natuzzi

AoKang

Red Dragonfly

Ekornes

Saturday

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Leather Goods (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Leather Goods market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Leather Goods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Leather Goods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Leather Goods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

